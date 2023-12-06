2023-12-06 10:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi sensation Ali Al-Hamadi is making headlines with his stellar performances, consistently reaching new heights with AFC Wimbledon. In a recent triumph over Ramsgate in the Emirates FA Cup second-round, Al-Hamadi showcased his talent by scoring two goals, raising his season tally to eleven for AFC Wimbledon. Exhibiting remarkable skills from the […]

The post Iraqi footballer Al-Hamadi dazzles on the field appeared first on Iraqi News.