Turkish artillery targets PKK sites in Dohuk

2023-12-06 14:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Several sites affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been targeted by Turkish artillery in the northern Dohuk province, a security security source reported.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that Turkish artillery had bombarded sites belonging to elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party on the slopes of Mount Matin in Amedi district.

The source further stated, "The area surrounding the villages of Koharz and Blafah was subjected to heavy shelling, causing distress and concern among the residents of those villages", noting, "there have been no injuries among the locals, but the losses incurred by the Kurdistan Workers' Party cannot be ascertained at this moment."

A security source had previously informed Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday of a casualty and injuries resulting from artillery shelling by the Turkish army north of Dohuk province. The attack was justified by targeting the headquarters of the PKK, which opposes the regime in Ankara.