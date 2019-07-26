Home › Baghdad Post › Chaldean patriarch says 'no' to any armed Christian militia

Chaldean patriarch says 'no' to any armed Christian militia

2019/07/26 | 23:15



Chaldean patriarch strongly rejects the presence of any Iraqi armed movement



by Christians, according to a statement from his office.In



a strongly worded statement released Wednesday, Chaldean Patriarch Louis



Raphaël I Sako expressed his opposition to the creation of such a Christian



militia, and for the first time.The



issue emerged in the past few years in connection with the fight against ISIS,



to free Mosul and the Nineveh Plain.Instead



of a Christian militia, the prelate wrote: “We encourage our youth to join the



Iraqi official army and the federal police services, while those in [the]



Kurdistan region of Iraq [should] join [Kurdish] Peshmerga forces.”“We



respect individual decisions to join IMIS or to get involved in politics,” the



statement read, “but not to form a Christian ‘brigade’, since forming a



Christian armed militia contradicts the Christian spirituality that calls for



love, tolerance, forgiveness and peace.”The



idea a Christian militia to "defend" people in northern Iraq,



especially in the Nineveh Plain where Christians are concentrated, has proven



highly contentious.During



the fight against ISIS and its self-style caliphate, a Christian-dominated



militia, the Babylon Brigades, was created, closely linked to IMIS.This



Christian militia eventually gave rise to the Babylon Movement (BM), a



political party that did well in the May 2018 elections, winning two of the



five seats reserved for Christians, which critics attribute to Shiite support.One



of the BM’s leaders is Rayan al-Kildani, a controversial figure also known as



Rayan the Chaldean, who was recently targeted by US sanctions.He



is suspected of grabbing farmland and heading paramilitary groups who have



prevented displaced families from returning to their homes in the Nineveh



Plain.Referring



to a decree issued by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on July 1,



Patriarch Sako wrote that the patriarchate “agrees with the guidelines of many



political entities, and with our mission as Iraqi Christians in consolidating



whatever [that] leads to harmonious coexistence on the ground” and “solidif[ies]



the pillars of a strong government of law, citizenship and equality.”In



his statement, Patriarch Sako reiterated his support for the decree, which also



limits “weapons to the state, strengthen[s] its institutions, and reinforce[s]



national awareness among Iraqis, in terms of their national identity.”







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TheChaldean patriarch strongly rejects the presence of any Iraqi armed movementby Christians, according to a statement from his office.Ina strongly worded statement released Wednesday, Chaldean Patriarch LouisRaphaël I Sako expressed his opposition to the creation of such a Christianmilitia, and for the first time.Theissue emerged in the past few years in connection with the fight against ISIS,to free Mosul and the Nineveh Plain.Insteadof a Christian militia, the prelate wrote: “We encourage our youth to join theIraqi official army and the federal police services, while those in [the]Kurdistan region of Iraq [should] join [Kurdish] Peshmerga forces.”“Werespect individual decisions to join IMIS or to get involved in politics,” thestatement read, “but not to form a Christian ‘brigade’, since forming aChristian armed militia contradicts the Christian spirituality that calls forlove, tolerance, forgiveness and peace.”Theidea a Christian militia to "defend" people in northern Iraq,especially in the Nineveh Plain where Christians are concentrated, has provenhighly contentious.Duringthe fight against ISIS and its self-style caliphate, a Christian-dominatedmilitia, the Babylon Brigades, was created, closely linked to IMIS.ThisChristian militia eventually gave rise to the Babylon Movement (BM), apolitical party that did well in the May 2018 elections, winning two of thefive seats reserved for Christians, which critics attribute to Shiite support.Oneof the BM’s leaders is Rayan al-Kildani, a controversial figure also known asRayan the Chaldean, who was recently targeted by US sanctions.Heis suspected of grabbing farmland and heading paramilitary groups who haveprevented displaced families from returning to their homes in the NinevehPlain.Referringto a decree issued by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on July 1,Patriarch Sako wrote that the patriarchate “agrees with the guidelines of manypolitical entities, and with our mission as Iraqi Christians in consolidatingwhatever [that] leads to harmonious coexistence on the ground” and “solidif[ies]the pillars of a strong government of law, citizenship and equality.”Inhis statement, Patriarch Sako reiterated his support for the decree, which alsolimits “weapons to the state, strengthen[s] its institutions, and reinforce[s]national awareness among Iraqis, in terms of their national identity.”