عربي | كوردى


Lebanon secures release of American citizen from Syria

Lebanon secures release of American citizen from Syria
2019/07/27 | 02:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian

authorities have released a US citizen and he has been handed back to his

family, thanks to the mediation of Lebanon, a Lebanese security official said

on Friday.The

security official did not give the name of the released American, but he was

later identified as Sam Goodwin, 30, according to a statement from his parents

Thomas and Ann Goodwin.“We

are grateful to be reunited with our son Sam,” they said. “Sam is healthy and

with his family. We are forever indebted to Lebanese General Abbas Ibrahim and

to all others who helped secure the release of our son.”The

statement gave no other details, saying, “Right now, we appreciate our privacy

as we reconnect with Sam.”The

security official said Lebanon’s security chief Abbas Ibrahim had conducted the

mediation. While not identifying Goodwin as the person released, the official

said it was not Austin Tice, a journalist who disappeared in Syria in 2012.The

US State Department did not immediately respond when asked for comment.Several

US citizens have been held in Syria since the war began there in 2011,

including people held by jihadist groups such as ISIS.The

United States has declined to say who it believes is holding Tice, but has said

it believes he is alive and has sought the help of the Syrian government’s close

ally Russia to free him.Last

year the family of another American, Majd Kamalmaz, told the New York Times

that he had disappeared at a government checkpoint in Damascus in 2017.Last

month, Ibrahim flew to Iran to complete the release and repatriation of Nizar

Zakka, a Lebanese citizen with permanent residency in the United States who was

detained there in 2015.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW