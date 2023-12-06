Iraq-Azerbaijan trade exchange surpassed $29 million in 2022

2023-12-06 19:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Communications, Hiyam Al-Yasiri, confirmed on Wednesday that the volume of trade exchange between Iraq and Azerbaijan exceeded $29 million. Al-Yasiri’s remarks took place during the meetings of the Iraqi-Azerbaijani Joint Committee, according to a statement cited by the state news agency (INA). The Iraqi Communications Minister headed the […]

