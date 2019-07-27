Home › Baghdad Post › Trump, in phone call, congratulates Johnson on becoming British PM

Trump, in phone call, congratulates Johnson on becoming British PM

2019/07/27 | 02:45



President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming British prime



minister in a phone call on Friday and said work had already begun on a US-British



free trade agreement.Trump



told reporters in the Oval Office he had just gotten off the phone with



Johnson.“I



congratulated him and he’s all set to go,” said Trump.Johnson



succeeded Theresa May as prime minister earlier this week and made clear to the



European Union he will be taking a tougher approach to negotiating a revision



of the Brexit divorce deal that May failed to deliver.Trump



said their two governments were already working on a free trade agreement seen



as crucial to help Britain once a Brexit deal takes place.“They



agreed that Brexit offers an unparalleled opportunity to strengthen the



economic partnership between the UK and United States,” said a British



government statement.It



said the leaders “both expressed their commitment to delivering an ambitious



free trade agreement and to starting negotiations as soon as possible after the



UK leaves the EU.”The



two leaders also discussed current tensions with Iran, following the recent



seizure of a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.“They



ended by looking forward to seeing each other at the G7 summit in Biarritz next



month,” the statement said.







