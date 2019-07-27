عربي | كوردى


Trump, in phone call, congratulates Johnson on becoming British PM

Trump, in phone call, congratulates Johnson on becoming British PM
2019/07/27 | 02:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US

President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming British prime

minister in a phone call on Friday and said work had already begun on a US-British

free trade agreement.Trump

told reporters in the Oval Office he had just gotten off the phone with

Johnson.“I

congratulated him and he’s all set to go,” said Trump.Johnson

succeeded Theresa May as prime minister earlier this week and made clear to the

European Union he will be taking a tougher approach to negotiating a revision

of the Brexit divorce deal that May failed to deliver.Trump

said their two governments were already working on a free trade agreement seen

as crucial to help Britain once a Brexit deal takes place.“They

agreed that Brexit offers an unparalleled opportunity to strengthen the

economic partnership between the UK and United States,” said a British

government statement.It

said the leaders “both expressed their commitment to delivering an ambitious

free trade agreement and to starting negotiations as soon as possible after the

UK leaves the EU.”The

two leaders also discussed current tensions with Iran, following the recent

seizure of a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.“They

ended by looking forward to seeing each other at the G7 summit in Biarritz next

month,” the statement said.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW