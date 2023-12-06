Iraq News Now

Amid tension, PM al-Sudani orders security forces to take action against attempts to disrupt election
2023-12-06 19:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Wednesday instructed the security forces to take action against any attempts to disrupt the local elections scheduled for December 18.

The order came during a meeting with senior security commanders from various divisions, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office. This meeting was held in the aftermath of a series of attacks against the headquarters of the Dawa Party and al-Hekmah Movement over the past few days.

In the meeting, al-Sudani said that "maintaining security and stability in the country is essential for the success of [the government's] development plans."

The press release added that al-Sudani reviewed the security plan that will be implemented during the elections, laying emphasis on the need to "update regularly to be able to respond to any security developments."

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
