"Golden Hands" Exhibition gathers 150 creative women in Kurdistan

2023-12-06 20:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ About 150 women, including individuals with special needs, participated in the Gloden Hand international exhibition in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The Erbil International Fair, the Almesalla Organization for Human Resources development, and the Kurdistan-Swedish Friendship Association sponsor the forum.

Sarah Talaei, an artist, shows her diverse works in the exhibition, including her paintings using a unique technique called "magical abstract."

Talaei stressed that "visitors who purchased products from the exhibition support these talented artist women and contribute to raising awareness about their works."

She appreciated the United Nations and other supporting organizations for their support in making the exhibition an annual tradition.

The exhibition ends on Wednesday, December 6.