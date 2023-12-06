Iraq signs contract with Siemens to build 5 converter stations

2023-12-06 21:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s General Company of Electrical Energy Transmission signed on Wednesday a strategic agreement with the German company Siemens to build five high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations. According to the strategic agreement sponsored by the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, Siemens will build five HVDC converter stations with a total […]

