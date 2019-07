Azerbaijan rescues crew from sinking Iranian ship in Caspian Sea

2019/07/27 | 03:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Azerbaijanrescued all nine crew members of an Iranian cargo vessel on Friday before itsunk in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s state maritime agency said.Iransaid the ship was owned by the private sector, without giving details about theowner of the vessel.“Theship was carrying tiles... all members of the crew, seven Iranians and twoIndians, were rescued. It sank due to flooding,” the deputy head of Iran’sPorts and Maritime Organization, Jalil Eslami, told the country’s state newsagency IRNA.Hedid not specify where on the vessel the flooding occurred.Azerbaijan’smaritime agency said the vessel had sent a distress signal on Friday afternoonafter getting into trouble near the Azeri port of Lenkoran.Twohelicopters and a border patrol vessel had then rushed to the area and rescuedthe ship’s crew, it said.Eslamisaid the ship was heading to Russia’s Makhachkala port.