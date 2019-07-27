عربي | كوردى


Azerbaijan rescues crew from sinking Iranian ship in Caspian Sea

2019/07/27 | 03:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Azerbaijan

rescued all nine crew members of an Iranian cargo vessel on Friday before it

sunk in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s state maritime agency said.Iran

said the ship was owned by the private sector, without giving details about the

owner of the vessel.“The

ship was carrying tiles... all members of the crew, seven Iranians and two

Indians, were rescued. It sank due to flooding,” the deputy head of Iran’s

Ports and Maritime Organization, Jalil Eslami, told the country’s state news

agency IRNA.He

did not specify where on the vessel the flooding occurred.Azerbaijan’s

maritime agency said the vessel had sent a distress signal on Friday afternoon

after getting into trouble near the Azeri port of Lenkoran.Two

helicopters and a border patrol vessel had then rushed to the area and rescued

the ship’s crew, it said.Eslami

said the ship was heading to Russia’s Makhachkala port.



