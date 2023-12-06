Iraqi Airways resumes direct flights to Denmark

2023-12-06 21:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport recently announced the resumption of direct flights transporting passengers between Iraq and Denmark. A statement issued by the Transport Ministry in mid-November said that direct flights between Baghdad and Copenhagen have been resumed through the Baghdad-Najaf-Copenhagen itinerary. The statement indicated that this is the second destination in […]

