Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets U.S. Base for the second time within a day

2023-12-06 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group comprising multiple armed factions with close ties to Tehran, targeted the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq for the second time within hours.

The group said in a statement that its fighters targeted the "American occupation base (Ain al-Assad) with a drone."

Today morning, the Iraqi factions also attacked the Ain al-Assad base and Harir base in Erbil of the Kurdistan Region.

On December 2, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani conveyed to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the country's rejection of any attack on its territory.

PM Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to safeguarding the Global Coalition's advisors present in the country.

According to the latest U.S. official data, the attacks against the American and Global Coalition forces have reached 76 since October 17 (not mentioned today's attacks.)

The near-daily assaults against the US-led Coalition in Iraq and Syria commenced after Hamas' attack on October 7 and the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In response, the United States has conducted strikes in eastern Syria and Iraq, targeting weapons depots and storage facilities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and its groups.

It is noteworthy that currently, the U.S. maintains 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq.