Iraq signs five agreements with Siemens to Boost power infrastructure

2023-12-06 23:45:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq signed with Siemens Energy a contract to construct five high-voltage substations.

The contract, part of Siemens' Powering Iraq's Energy Agenda-phase 2, aims to meet the demand for electrical energy transmission in Iraq.

Various Iraqi cities would benefit from the 400KV-capacity substations, including Baghdad, Diyala, Najaf, Karbala, and Basra.

The Project will start in 2024, and the Allianz Trade Trust will mainly secure the project funds in collaboration with the Iraqi Ministry of Finance.

A statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity quoted Minister Ziad Ali Fadel saying,, "This project will enhance the capacity of the national electricity network and support various sectors and contribute to their growth."

For his part, Elyes San-Haji, SVP and Head of Grid Technology Hub Middle East at Siemens Energy said, "These stations will play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of the national grid and transmitting electricity to many houses, sectors, and major services."