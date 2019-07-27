عربي | كوردى


Hezbollah denies using Beirut port for arms smuggling

2019/07/27 | 03:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanon’s

heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Friday denied using Beirut’s sea

port to import arms in response to an accusation by Israel’s United Nations

envoy this week.“I

completely deny the claim of the Israeli representative in the Security Council

that Hezbollah uses the Beirut port to transfer weapons or weapon components

into Lebanon,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a television speech.He

added that the Israeli comments were aimed at bringing multinational forces to

impose controls over Lebanon’s sea, air and land borders.Israel’s

UN ambassador Danny Danon said on Tuesday that in 2018 and 2019 “Israel found

that Iran and the Quds Forces have begun to advance the exploitation of

civilian maritime channels.” He said Beirut port “is now the Port of Hezbollah.”Lebanon’s

UN ambassador Amal Mudallali said the accusation was tantamount to “direct

threats” to Lebanon’s civilian infrastructure.Iran

set up Hezbollah in the early 1980s to battle Israel’s occupation of southern

Lebanon, which ended in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another brief war in

2006, and Israel has called Hezbollah the biggest threat on its borders.



