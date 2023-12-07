Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › 90 Investment Opportunities at Basra Industrial Partnerships Forum

90 Investment Opportunities at Basra Industrial Partnerships Forum

Investment Opportunities at Basra Industrial Partnerships Forum
90 Investment Opportunities at Basra Industrial Partnerships Forum
2023-12-07 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani inaugurated the Basra Industrial Partnerships Forum, a two-day event organized by the Ministry of Industry and Minerals in collaboration with the private sector. According to a statement from the PM's office, the forum showcased successful industrial projects in mineral investment, fertilizers, agricultural sprayers, iron, steel, and chlorine […]

The post 90 Investment Opportunities at Basra Industrial Partnerships Forum first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links