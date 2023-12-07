90 Investment Opportunities at Basra Industrial Partnerships Forum

2023-12-07 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani inaugurated the Basra Industrial Partnerships Forum, a two-day event organized by the Ministry of Industry and Minerals in collaboration with the private sector. According to a statement from the PM's office, the forum showcased successful industrial projects in mineral investment, fertilizers, agricultural sprayers, iron, steel, and chlorine […]

