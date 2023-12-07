Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Siemens Energy to supply Five New Substations in Iraq

Siemens Energy to supply Five New Substations in Iraq

Siemens Energy to supply Five New Substations in Iraq
Siemens Energy to supply Five New Substations in Iraq
2023-12-07 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Ministry of Electricity (MoE) of the Republic of Iraq has awarded Siemens Energy a contract to deliver five High Voltage Substations on a turnkey basis to address the increasing demand for power transmission in Iraq, providing power to around 2.5 million homes. The government of Iraq is focusing on strengthening the […]

The post Siemens Energy to supply Five New Substations in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links