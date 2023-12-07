2023-12-07 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Ministry of Electricity (MoE) of the Republic of Iraq has awarded Siemens Energy a contract to deliver five High Voltage Substations on a turnkey basis to address the increasing demand for power transmission in Iraq, providing power to around 2.5 million homes. The government of Iraq is focusing on strengthening the […]

The post Siemens Energy to supply Five New Substations in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.