2023-12-07 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Region is preparing for a bustling winter tourism season, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Sirwan Tofiq, the marketing head at the KRG Board of Tourism, briefed the Department of Media and Information on the efforts to attract winter tourists to destinations like Gara Mountain, Penjwen, […]

The post KRG Forecasts a Boom in Tourism first appeared on Iraq Business News.