Sar Albraa Wins Contracts with UNAMI

2023-12-07 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baghdad-based Sar Albraa for General Contract and Trade has won two contracts with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI): "Construction and Connection of Storm water Networks in Al Ahrar Neighborhood, Basra." The contract is valued at $358,515, with a potential end date of November 30, 2026. "Construction and Connection of Storm […]

