Fitch Rates Iraq's Gulf Commercial Bank 'CCC+'

2023-12-07

By John Lee. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gulf Commercial Bank (GCB)'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc+'. It says the rating, "reflects a weak operating environment, the bank's weak franchise and volatile business model, high risk appetite, including still high related-party lending, and weak asset quality and profitability." […]

