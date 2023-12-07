Iraqi PM discusses the provincial council election security plan

2023-12-07 05:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, highlighted the importance of preserving the electoral process and applying the law. Al-Sudani’s statement took place during a meeting he chaired on Wednesday with senior security officials, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Iraqi Prime Minister indicated the importance […]

