Flags of inconvenience: Noose tightens around Iranian shipping

2019/07/27 | 03:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Somewhere

on its journey from the waters off Iran, around Africa’s southern tip and into

the Mediterranean, the Grace 1 oil tanker lost the flag under which it sailed

and ceased to be registered to Panama. Iran later claimed it as its own.The

ship carrying 2 million barrels of Iranian crude was seized by British Royal

Marines off Gibraltar, raising tensions in the Gulf where Iran detained a

UK-flagged ship in retaliation.Grace

1 remains impounded, not because of its flag but because it was suspected of

taking oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions – an allegation that Iran

denies.Yet

Panama’s move on May 29 to strike it from its register mid-voyage was part of a

global squeeze on Iranian shipping.Nations

that register vessels under so-called “flags of convenience” allowing them to

sail legally have de-listed dozens of tankers owned by Iran in recent months,

tightening the economic noose around it.In

the biggest cull, Panama, the world’s most important flag state, removed 59

tankers linked to Iran and Syria earlier this year, a decision welcomed by the

United States, which wants to cut off Tehran’s vital oil exports.Panama

and some other key flag states are looking more closely at the thousands of

ships on their registers to ensure they comply with US sanctions that were

re-imposed against Iran last year and tightened further since.A

Reuters analysis of shipping registry data showed that Panama has de-listed

around 55 Iranian tankers since January, Togo has de-listed at least three and

Sierra Leone one.That

represents the majority of its operational fleet of tankers, the lifeblood of

the oil-dominated economy, although Iran may have re-registered some ships

under new flag states.When

a vessel loses its flag, it typically loses insurance cover if it does not

immediately find an alternative, and may be barred from calling at ports. Flags

of convenience also provide a layer of cover for a vessel’s ultimate owner.International

registries charge fees to ship owners to use their flags and offer tax

incentives to attract business.Iran

said it still had plenty of options.“There

are so many shipping companies that we can use. In spite of US pressure, many

friendly countries are happy to help us and have offered to help us regarding

this issue,” said an Iranian shipping official, when asked about tankers being

de-listed.Some

nations have expressed caution, however. The world’s third biggest shipping

registry, Liberia, said its database automatically identified vessels with

Iranian ownership or other connections to the country.“Thus,

any potential request to register a vessel with Iranian connection triggers an

alert and gets carefully vetted by the Registry’s compliance and management

personnel,” the registry said.Liberia

said it was working closely with US authorities to prevent what it called

“malign activity” in maritime trade.IRANIAN

FLAGIn

many cases Iran has re-listed ships under its own flag, complicating efforts to

move oil and other goods to and from the dwindling number of countries willing

to do business with it.Some

shipping specialists said the Iranian flag was problematic because individuals

working for the registry in Iran could be designated under US sanctions, and so

present a risk for anyone dealing with vessels listed by them.“Most

insurance companies or banks will not be able to deal with the Iranian flag as

it is in effect dealing with the Iranian state,” said Mike Salthouse, deputy

global director with ship insurer the North of England P&I.Customs

officials may also sit up and take notice.“One

of the problems with an Iranian-flagged ship is that there is a 50 percent

chance that a customs officer will undertake a search, which means the cargo

will be delayed,” said a UN sanctions investigator, who declined to be named.

“These all add to the costs.”A

former US diplomat said Washington was often in contact with Panama and other

flag states to keep vessel registries “clean”.“We

are continuing to disrupt the Quds Force’s illicit shipments of oil, which

benefit terrorist groups like Hezbollah as well as the Assad regime [in Syria],”

said a spokesman at the US State Department.Quds

Force refers to the elite unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that

is in charge of the IRGC’s overseas operations, and Hezbollah is an Iran-backed,

heavily armed Shiite group that forms part of Lebanon’s coalition

government.“Nearly

80 tankers involved in sanctionable activity have been denied the flags they

need to sail,” the spokesman added.FALSE

FLAGSDe-flagging

Iranian ships is just one way the international community can squeeze Iran.US

sanctions on oil exports aim to reduce Iran’s sales to zero. Iran has vowed to

continue exporting.In

the first three weeks of June, Iran exported around 300,000 barrels per day

(bpd), a fraction of the 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped before President

Donald Trump’s exit in May last year from the 2015 nuclear deal with major

powers.Egypt

could also complicate life for Tehran if it denies passage to tankers heading

to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. The alternative route around

Africa, taken by Grace 1 before its seizure, is far longer.Refinitiv

shipping data showed the Masal, an Iranian-flagged oil tanker, anchored in the

Suez Canal’s waiting zone on July 6. It stayed there until July 12, when it

began to sail south. It exited the Red Sea on July 17 and docked at Larak

Island, Iran on July 23.Two

Egyptian intelligence sources told Reuters that the tanker was halted in the

Red Sea in July by authorities “without anyone knowing the reason.”A

second senior Iranian government official involved in shipping declined to

comment when asked about the Masal.The

Suez Canal Authority’s spokesman said Egypt did not bar vessels from crossing

the canal except in times of war, in accordance with the Constantinople

Convention. He declined to comment further.Britain

tightened the screw when it seized the Grace 1 supertanker on July 4, accusing

it of violating sanctions against Syria.Two

Iranian-flagged ships have been stranded for weeks at Brazilian ports due to a

lack of fuel, which state-run oil firm Petrobras refuses to sell them due to US

sanctions. Two more Iranian ships in Brazil could also be left without enough

fuel to sail home.A

recent incident off Pakistan’s coast last month points to the lengths Iran has

gone to in order to keep trading.The

Iranian cargo carrier Hayan left from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on June

3 and set sail for Karachi on Pakistan’s coast, according to ship tracking data

from maritime risk analysts Windward.On

June 7, it changed its name to Mehri II and its flag to that of Samoa, the data

showed, as it made its way toward Karachi port.Six

days later, the vessel conducted a ship-to-ship transfer of its unknown cargo

further up Pakistan’s coast.The

ship then returned home, changing its flag back to Iran and its name back to

Hayan.Imran

Ul Haq, spokesman for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, said they had no

information, when asked about the Iranian ship’s activity.Iran

has frequently used ship-to-ship transfers to move oil and oil products since US

sanctions were re-imposed.Shipping

data also show that a separate Iranian-owned cargo ship, the Ya Haydar, has

been sailing around the Gulf and reporting its flag as that of Samoa.Samoa

denies allowing Iran to register any ships under its flag.“The

said vessels Hayan or Ya Haydar are not, and have never been listed, nor

registered on the Samoa’s registry of vessels,” said Anastacia Amoa-Stowers of

the maritime department at Samoa’s Ministry of Works, Transport &

Infrastructure.“Given

there are currently no Iranian ships listed on Samoa’s registry, there is no

action to de-list a vessel. Additionally, there have never been any Iranian

ships listed on Samoa’s vessel registry – previously and at present.”Amoa-Stowers

said Samoa was a closed registry, meaning that any foreign vessel flying its

flag was doing so illegally.The

second senior Iranian government official involved in shipping declined to

comment when asked about the two vessels.A

spokeswoman with the International Maritime Organization said the UN’s shipping

agency had received information from Samoa which has been circulated to member

states.



