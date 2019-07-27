Flags of inconvenience: Noose tightens around Iranian shipping

2019/07/27 | 03:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Somewhere
on its journey from the waters off Iran, around Africa’s southern tip and into
the Mediterranean, the Grace 1 oil tanker lost the flag under which it sailed
and ceased to be registered to Panama. Iran later claimed it as its own.The
ship carrying 2 million barrels of Iranian crude was seized by British Royal
Marines off Gibraltar, raising tensions in the Gulf where Iran detained a
UK-flagged ship in retaliation.Grace
1 remains impounded, not because of its flag but because it was suspected of
taking oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions – an allegation that Iran
denies.Yet
Panama’s move on May 29 to strike it from its register mid-voyage was part of a
global squeeze on Iranian shipping.Nations
that register vessels under so-called “flags of convenience” allowing them to
sail legally have de-listed dozens of tankers owned by Iran in recent months,
tightening the economic noose around it.In
the biggest cull, Panama, the world’s most important flag state, removed 59
tankers linked to Iran and Syria earlier this year, a decision welcomed by the
United States, which wants to cut off Tehran’s vital oil exports.Panama
and some other key flag states are looking more closely at the thousands of
ships on their registers to ensure they comply with US sanctions that were
re-imposed against Iran last year and tightened further since.A
Reuters analysis of shipping registry data showed that Panama has de-listed
around 55 Iranian tankers since January, Togo has de-listed at least three and
Sierra Leone one.That
represents the majority of its operational fleet of tankers, the lifeblood of
the oil-dominated economy, although Iran may have re-registered some ships
under new flag states.When
a vessel loses its flag, it typically loses insurance cover if it does not
immediately find an alternative, and may be barred from calling at ports. Flags
of convenience also provide a layer of cover for a vessel’s ultimate owner.International
registries charge fees to ship owners to use their flags and offer tax
incentives to attract business.Iran
said it still had plenty of options.“There
are so many shipping companies that we can use. In spite of US pressure, many
friendly countries are happy to help us and have offered to help us regarding
this issue,” said an Iranian shipping official, when asked about tankers being
de-listed.Some
nations have expressed caution, however. The world’s third biggest shipping
registry, Liberia, said its database automatically identified vessels with
Iranian ownership or other connections to the country.“Thus,
any potential request to register a vessel with Iranian connection triggers an
alert and gets carefully vetted by the Registry’s compliance and management
personnel,” the registry said.Liberia
said it was working closely with US authorities to prevent what it called
“malign activity” in maritime trade.IRANIAN
FLAGIn
many cases Iran has re-listed ships under its own flag, complicating efforts to
move oil and other goods to and from the dwindling number of countries willing
to do business with it.Some
shipping specialists said the Iranian flag was problematic because individuals
working for the registry in Iran could be designated under US sanctions, and so
present a risk for anyone dealing with vessels listed by them.“Most
insurance companies or banks will not be able to deal with the Iranian flag as
it is in effect dealing with the Iranian state,” said Mike Salthouse, deputy
global director with ship insurer the North of England P&I.Customs
officials may also sit up and take notice.“One
of the problems with an Iranian-flagged ship is that there is a 50 percent
chance that a customs officer will undertake a search, which means the cargo
will be delayed,” said a UN sanctions investigator, who declined to be named.
“These all add to the costs.”A
former US diplomat said Washington was often in contact with Panama and other
flag states to keep vessel registries “clean”.“We
are continuing to disrupt the Quds Force’s illicit shipments of oil, which
benefit terrorist groups like Hezbollah as well as the Assad regime [in Syria],”
said a spokesman at the US State Department.Quds
Force refers to the elite unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that
is in charge of the IRGC’s overseas operations, and Hezbollah is an Iran-backed,
heavily armed Shiite group that forms part of Lebanon’s coalition
government.“Nearly
80 tankers involved in sanctionable activity have been denied the flags they
need to sail,” the spokesman added.FALSE
FLAGSDe-flagging
Iranian ships is just one way the international community can squeeze Iran.US
sanctions on oil exports aim to reduce Iran’s sales to zero. Iran has vowed to
continue exporting.In
the first three weeks of June, Iran exported around 300,000 barrels per day
(bpd), a fraction of the 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped before President
Donald Trump’s exit in May last year from the 2015 nuclear deal with major
powers.Egypt
could also complicate life for Tehran if it denies passage to tankers heading
to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. The alternative route around
Africa, taken by Grace 1 before its seizure, is far longer.Refinitiv
shipping data showed the Masal, an Iranian-flagged oil tanker, anchored in the
Suez Canal’s waiting zone on July 6. It stayed there until July 12, when it
began to sail south. It exited the Red Sea on July 17 and docked at Larak
Island, Iran on July 23.Two
Egyptian intelligence sources told Reuters that the tanker was halted in the
Red Sea in July by authorities “without anyone knowing the reason.”A
second senior Iranian government official involved in shipping declined to
comment when asked about the Masal.The
Suez Canal Authority’s spokesman said Egypt did not bar vessels from crossing
the canal except in times of war, in accordance with the Constantinople
Convention. He declined to comment further.Britain
tightened the screw when it seized the Grace 1 supertanker on July 4, accusing
it of violating sanctions against Syria.Two
Iranian-flagged ships have been stranded for weeks at Brazilian ports due to a
lack of fuel, which state-run oil firm Petrobras refuses to sell them due to US
sanctions. Two more Iranian ships in Brazil could also be left without enough
fuel to sail home.A
recent incident off Pakistan’s coast last month points to the lengths Iran has
gone to in order to keep trading.The
Iranian cargo carrier Hayan left from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on June
3 and set sail for Karachi on Pakistan’s coast, according to ship tracking data
from maritime risk analysts Windward.On
June 7, it changed its name to Mehri II and its flag to that of Samoa, the data
showed, as it made its way toward Karachi port.Six
days later, the vessel conducted a ship-to-ship transfer of its unknown cargo
further up Pakistan’s coast.The
ship then returned home, changing its flag back to Iran and its name back to
Hayan.Imran
Ul Haq, spokesman for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, said they had no
information, when asked about the Iranian ship’s activity.Iran
has frequently used ship-to-ship transfers to move oil and oil products since US
sanctions were re-imposed.Shipping
data also show that a separate Iranian-owned cargo ship, the Ya Haydar, has
been sailing around the Gulf and reporting its flag as that of Samoa.Samoa
denies allowing Iran to register any ships under its flag.“The
said vessels Hayan or Ya Haydar are not, and have never been listed, nor
registered on the Samoa’s registry of vessels,” said Anastacia Amoa-Stowers of
the maritime department at Samoa’s Ministry of Works, Transport &
Infrastructure.“Given
there are currently no Iranian ships listed on Samoa’s registry, there is no
action to de-list a vessel. Additionally, there have never been any Iranian
ships listed on Samoa’s vessel registry – previously and at present.”Amoa-Stowers
said Samoa was a closed registry, meaning that any foreign vessel flying its
flag was doing so illegally.The
second senior Iranian government official involved in shipping declined to
comment when asked about the two vessels.A
spokeswoman with the International Maritime Organization said the UN’s shipping
agency had received information from Samoa which has been circulated to member
states.
on its journey from the waters off Iran, around Africa’s southern tip and into
the Mediterranean, the Grace 1 oil tanker lost the flag under which it sailed
and ceased to be registered to Panama. Iran later claimed it as its own.The
ship carrying 2 million barrels of Iranian crude was seized by British Royal
Marines off Gibraltar, raising tensions in the Gulf where Iran detained a
UK-flagged ship in retaliation.Grace
1 remains impounded, not because of its flag but because it was suspected of
taking oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions – an allegation that Iran
denies.Yet
Panama’s move on May 29 to strike it from its register mid-voyage was part of a
global squeeze on Iranian shipping.Nations
that register vessels under so-called “flags of convenience” allowing them to
sail legally have de-listed dozens of tankers owned by Iran in recent months,
tightening the economic noose around it.In
the biggest cull, Panama, the world’s most important flag state, removed 59
tankers linked to Iran and Syria earlier this year, a decision welcomed by the
United States, which wants to cut off Tehran’s vital oil exports.Panama
and some other key flag states are looking more closely at the thousands of
ships on their registers to ensure they comply with US sanctions that were
re-imposed against Iran last year and tightened further since.A
Reuters analysis of shipping registry data showed that Panama has de-listed
around 55 Iranian tankers since January, Togo has de-listed at least three and
Sierra Leone one.That
represents the majority of its operational fleet of tankers, the lifeblood of
the oil-dominated economy, although Iran may have re-registered some ships
under new flag states.When
a vessel loses its flag, it typically loses insurance cover if it does not
immediately find an alternative, and may be barred from calling at ports. Flags
of convenience also provide a layer of cover for a vessel’s ultimate owner.International
registries charge fees to ship owners to use their flags and offer tax
incentives to attract business.Iran
said it still had plenty of options.“There
are so many shipping companies that we can use. In spite of US pressure, many
friendly countries are happy to help us and have offered to help us regarding
this issue,” said an Iranian shipping official, when asked about tankers being
de-listed.Some
nations have expressed caution, however. The world’s third biggest shipping
registry, Liberia, said its database automatically identified vessels with
Iranian ownership or other connections to the country.“Thus,
any potential request to register a vessel with Iranian connection triggers an
alert and gets carefully vetted by the Registry’s compliance and management
personnel,” the registry said.Liberia
said it was working closely with US authorities to prevent what it called
“malign activity” in maritime trade.IRANIAN
FLAGIn
many cases Iran has re-listed ships under its own flag, complicating efforts to
move oil and other goods to and from the dwindling number of countries willing
to do business with it.Some
shipping specialists said the Iranian flag was problematic because individuals
working for the registry in Iran could be designated under US sanctions, and so
present a risk for anyone dealing with vessels listed by them.“Most
insurance companies or banks will not be able to deal with the Iranian flag as
it is in effect dealing with the Iranian state,” said Mike Salthouse, deputy
global director with ship insurer the North of England P&I.Customs
officials may also sit up and take notice.“One
of the problems with an Iranian-flagged ship is that there is a 50 percent
chance that a customs officer will undertake a search, which means the cargo
will be delayed,” said a UN sanctions investigator, who declined to be named.
“These all add to the costs.”A
former US diplomat said Washington was often in contact with Panama and other
flag states to keep vessel registries “clean”.“We
are continuing to disrupt the Quds Force’s illicit shipments of oil, which
benefit terrorist groups like Hezbollah as well as the Assad regime [in Syria],”
said a spokesman at the US State Department.Quds
Force refers to the elite unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that
is in charge of the IRGC’s overseas operations, and Hezbollah is an Iran-backed,
heavily armed Shiite group that forms part of Lebanon’s coalition
government.“Nearly
80 tankers involved in sanctionable activity have been denied the flags they
need to sail,” the spokesman added.FALSE
FLAGSDe-flagging
Iranian ships is just one way the international community can squeeze Iran.US
sanctions on oil exports aim to reduce Iran’s sales to zero. Iran has vowed to
continue exporting.In
the first three weeks of June, Iran exported around 300,000 barrels per day
(bpd), a fraction of the 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped before President
Donald Trump’s exit in May last year from the 2015 nuclear deal with major
powers.Egypt
could also complicate life for Tehran if it denies passage to tankers heading
to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. The alternative route around
Africa, taken by Grace 1 before its seizure, is far longer.Refinitiv
shipping data showed the Masal, an Iranian-flagged oil tanker, anchored in the
Suez Canal’s waiting zone on July 6. It stayed there until July 12, when it
began to sail south. It exited the Red Sea on July 17 and docked at Larak
Island, Iran on July 23.Two
Egyptian intelligence sources told Reuters that the tanker was halted in the
Red Sea in July by authorities “without anyone knowing the reason.”A
second senior Iranian government official involved in shipping declined to
comment when asked about the Masal.The
Suez Canal Authority’s spokesman said Egypt did not bar vessels from crossing
the canal except in times of war, in accordance with the Constantinople
Convention. He declined to comment further.Britain
tightened the screw when it seized the Grace 1 supertanker on July 4, accusing
it of violating sanctions against Syria.Two
Iranian-flagged ships have been stranded for weeks at Brazilian ports due to a
lack of fuel, which state-run oil firm Petrobras refuses to sell them due to US
sanctions. Two more Iranian ships in Brazil could also be left without enough
fuel to sail home.A
recent incident off Pakistan’s coast last month points to the lengths Iran has
gone to in order to keep trading.The
Iranian cargo carrier Hayan left from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on June
3 and set sail for Karachi on Pakistan’s coast, according to ship tracking data
from maritime risk analysts Windward.On
June 7, it changed its name to Mehri II and its flag to that of Samoa, the data
showed, as it made its way toward Karachi port.Six
days later, the vessel conducted a ship-to-ship transfer of its unknown cargo
further up Pakistan’s coast.The
ship then returned home, changing its flag back to Iran and its name back to
Hayan.Imran
Ul Haq, spokesman for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, said they had no
information, when asked about the Iranian ship’s activity.Iran
has frequently used ship-to-ship transfers to move oil and oil products since US
sanctions were re-imposed.Shipping
data also show that a separate Iranian-owned cargo ship, the Ya Haydar, has
been sailing around the Gulf and reporting its flag as that of Samoa.Samoa
denies allowing Iran to register any ships under its flag.“The
said vessels Hayan or Ya Haydar are not, and have never been listed, nor
registered on the Samoa’s registry of vessels,” said Anastacia Amoa-Stowers of
the maritime department at Samoa’s Ministry of Works, Transport &
Infrastructure.“Given
there are currently no Iranian ships listed on Samoa’s registry, there is no
action to de-list a vessel. Additionally, there have never been any Iranian
ships listed on Samoa’s vessel registry – previously and at present.”Amoa-Stowers
said Samoa was a closed registry, meaning that any foreign vessel flying its
flag was doing so illegally.The
second senior Iranian government official involved in shipping declined to
comment when asked about the two vessels.A
spokeswoman with the International Maritime Organization said the UN’s shipping
agency had received information from Samoa which has been circulated to member
states.