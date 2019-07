Flags of inconvenience: Noose tightens around Iranian shipping

2019/07/27 | 03:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Somewhereon its journey from the waters off Iran, around Africa’s southern tip and intothe Mediterranean, the Grace 1 oil tanker lost the flag under which it sailedand ceased to be registered to Panama. Iran later claimed it as its own.Theship carrying 2 million barrels of Iranian crude was seized by British RoyalMarines off Gibraltar, raising tensions in the Gulf where Iran detained aUK-flagged ship in retaliation.Grace1 remains impounded, not because of its flag but because it was suspected oftaking oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions – an allegation that Irandenies.YetPanama’s move on May 29 to strike it from its register mid-voyage was part of aglobal squeeze on Iranian shipping.Nationsthat register vessels under so-called “flags of convenience” allowing them tosail legally have de-listed dozens of tankers owned by Iran in recent months,tightening the economic noose around it.Inthe biggest cull, Panama, the world’s most important flag state, removed 59tankers linked to Iran and Syria earlier this year, a decision welcomed by theUnited States, which wants to cut off Tehran’s vital oil exports.Panamaand some other key flag states are looking more closely at the thousands ofships on their registers to ensure they comply with US sanctions that werere-imposed against Iran last year and tightened further since.AReuters analysis of shipping registry data showed that Panama has de-listedaround 55 Iranian tankers since January, Togo has de-listed at least three andSierra Leone one.Thatrepresents the majority of its operational fleet of tankers, the lifeblood ofthe oil-dominated economy, although Iran may have re-registered some shipsunder new flag states.Whena vessel loses its flag, it typically loses insurance cover if it does notimmediately find an alternative, and may be barred from calling at ports. Flagsof convenience also provide a layer of cover for a vessel’s ultimate owner.Internationalregistries charge fees to ship owners to use their flags and offer taxincentives to attract business.Iransaid it still had plenty of options.“Thereare so many shipping companies that we can use. In spite of US pressure, manyfriendly countries are happy to help us and have offered to help us regardingthis issue,” said an Iranian shipping official, when asked about tankers beingde-listed.Somenations have expressed caution, however. The world’s third biggest shippingregistry, Liberia, said its database automatically identified vessels withIranian ownership or other connections to the country.“Thus,any potential request to register a vessel with Iranian connection triggers analert and gets carefully vetted by the Registry’s compliance and managementpersonnel,” the registry said.Liberiasaid it was working closely with US authorities to prevent what it called“malign activity” in maritime trade.IRANIANFLAGInmany cases Iran has re-listed ships under its own flag, complicating efforts tomove oil and other goods to and from the dwindling number of countries willingto do business with it.Someshipping specialists said the Iranian flag was problematic because individualsworking for the registry in Iran could be designated under US sanctions, and sopresent a risk for anyone dealing with vessels listed by them.“Mostinsurance companies or banks will not be able to deal with the Iranian flag asit is in effect dealing with the Iranian state,” said Mike Salthouse, deputyglobal director with ship insurer the North of England P&I.Customsofficials may also sit up and take notice.“Oneof the problems with an Iranian-flagged ship is that there is a 50 percentchance that a customs officer will undertake a search, which means the cargowill be delayed,” said a UN sanctions investigator, who declined to be named.“These all add to the costs.”Aformer US diplomat said Washington was often in contact with Panama and otherflag states to keep vessel registries “clean”.“Weare continuing to disrupt the Quds Force’s illicit shipments of oil, whichbenefit terrorist groups like Hezbollah as well as the Assad regime [in Syria],”said a spokesman at the US State Department.QudsForce refers to the elite unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) thatis in charge of the IRGC’s overseas operations, and Hezbollah is an Iran-backed,heavily armed Shiite group that forms part of Lebanon’s coalitiongovernment.“Nearly80 tankers involved in sanctionable activity have been denied the flags theyneed to sail,” the spokesman added.FALSEFLAGSDe-flaggingIranian ships is just one way the international community can squeeze Iran.USsanctions on oil exports aim to reduce Iran’s sales to zero. Iran has vowed tocontinue exporting.Inthe first three weeks of June, Iran exported around 300,000 barrels per day(bpd), a fraction of the 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped before PresidentDonald Trump’s exit in May last year from the 2015 nuclear deal with majorpowers.Egyptcould also complicate life for Tehran if it denies passage to tankers headingto the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. The alternative route aroundAfrica, taken by Grace 1 before its seizure, is far longer.Refinitivshipping data showed the Masal, an Iranian-flagged oil tanker, anchored in theSuez Canal’s waiting zone on July 6. It stayed there until July 12, when itbegan to sail south. It exited the Red Sea on July 17 and docked at LarakIsland, Iran on July 23.TwoEgyptian intelligence sources told Reuters that the tanker was halted in theRed Sea in July by authorities “without anyone knowing the reason.”Asecond senior Iranian government official involved in shipping declined tocomment when asked about the Masal.TheSuez Canal Authority’s spokesman said Egypt did not bar vessels from crossingthe canal except in times of war, in accordance with the ConstantinopleConvention. He declined to comment further.Britaintightened the screw when it seized the Grace 1 supertanker on July 4, accusingit of violating sanctions against Syria.TwoIranian-flagged ships have been stranded for weeks at Brazilian ports due to alack of fuel, which state-run oil firm Petrobras refuses to sell them due to USsanctions. Two more Iranian ships in Brazil could also be left without enoughfuel to sail home.Arecent incident off Pakistan’s coast last month points to the lengths Iran hasgone to in order to keep trading.TheIranian cargo carrier Hayan left from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on June3 and set sail for Karachi on Pakistan’s coast, according to ship tracking datafrom maritime risk analysts Windward.OnJune 7, it changed its name to Mehri II and its flag to that of Samoa, the datashowed, as it made its way toward Karachi port.Sixdays later, the vessel conducted a ship-to-ship transfer of its unknown cargofurther up Pakistan’s coast.Theship then returned home, changing its flag back to Iran and its name back toHayan.ImranUl Haq, spokesman for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, said they had noinformation, when asked about the Iranian ship’s activity.Iranhas frequently used ship-to-ship transfers to move oil and oil products since USsanctions were re-imposed.Shippingdata also show that a separate Iranian-owned cargo ship, the Ya Haydar, hasbeen sailing around the Gulf and reporting its flag as that of Samoa.Samoadenies allowing Iran to register any ships under its flag.“Thesaid vessels Hayan or Ya Haydar are not, and have never been listed, norregistered on the Samoa’s registry of vessels,” said Anastacia Amoa-Stowers ofthe maritime department at Samoa’s Ministry of Works, Transport &Infrastructure.“Giventhere are currently no Iranian ships listed on Samoa’s registry, there is noaction to de-list a vessel. Additionally, there have never been any Iranianships listed on Samoa’s vessel registry – previously and at present.”Amoa-Stowerssaid Samoa was a closed registry, meaning that any foreign vessel flying itsflag was doing so illegally.Thesecond senior Iranian government official involved in shipping declined tocomment when asked about the two vessels.Aspokeswoman with the International Maritime Organization said the UN’s shippingagency had received information from Samoa which has been circulated to memberstates.