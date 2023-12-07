Basra crude prices decline despite global oil price rebound

2023-12-07 11:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra’s crude oil prices fell on Thursday as global oil prices increased.

Basra Heavy declined by 58 cents and sold at $74.08 per barrel, while Basra Intermediate fell by 88 cents and traded at $7683 per barrel.

Oil prices bounced on the back foot globally after falling to the lowest level in the last six months yesterday.