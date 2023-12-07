Peshmerga secures election centers between Diyala and KRI in collaboration with federal forces

2023-12-07 14:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A military commander in the Peshmerga forces confirmed on Thursday the participation of his troops in securing the local elections between Diyala and the Kurdistan Region (KRI) in collaboration with federal security forces. Colonel Jalil Mam Faiek, the commander of the Third Brigade - the first axis of the Peshmerga, told Shafaq News Agency that "more than 60 personnel from the brigade will participate in securing three polling stations between Khanaqin and the borders of Klar district in KRI, as part of a security coordination plan with the police and federal army." Faiek added that "the election protection plan is accompanied by security operations and joint patrols within the security responsibility sectors," indicating that "the plan starts prior to the elections and continues until the voting process concludes." Furthermore, Faiek highlighted "the high level of security stability between Khanaqin and KRI's borders for several months due to the monitoring activities and proactive operations of the federal forces and the Peshmerga posts in the Klar-Khanaqin borders." In December 2021, Peshmerga forces succeeded in clearing all the hot zones between KRI and the outskirts of Diyala and Saladin.