Boris Johnson’s ancestral Turkish village abuzz with excitement

2019/07/27 | 10:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A

village in central Turkey where Boris Johnson traces his Turkish ancestry to is

abuzz with excitement and pride over the news that a man they see as one of

their own has become the new prime minister of Britain.Residents

of the mainly farming village of Kalfat, in Cankiri province, 100 kilometers

(62 miles) north of the Turkish capital Ankara, gathered at its main assembly

place on Tuesday to celebrate after Johnson won a Conservative Party leadership

contest triggered by the resignation of Theresa May, according to town

administrator Bayram Tavukcu. Johnson took office as British prime minister on

Wednesday.Residents

of the Turkish village dismiss as “political rhetoric” past comments by Johnson

that were sometimes deemed to be anti-Muslim or anti-Turkish and said they hope

that he will visit Kalfat while in office.“We

were honored that someone who has Ottoman genes, who comes from these lands,

has become the prime minister of a prodigious country,” said Adem Karaagac, the

former administrator of the village of 1,300.Johnson’s

paternal great-great-grandfather, Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi, was born in Kalfat in

1813 and the house he lived in is still standing. The family members were known

as the “Sarioglangiller”, which roughly translates as “of the family of the

blond boy,” Karaagac said, though it was not known if Johnson inherited his

blond hair from his Turkish ancestry.Johnson

is usually associated with the British upper middle class because of his

family’s wealth and his education at the exclusive schools Eton and Oxford. But

he has been known to bring up his Turkish roots whenever challenged about his

ability to understand modern Britain’s multiethnic, multicultural nature.

During a Conservative Party leadership debate in June, he defended himself

against accusations of Islamophobia.“When

my Muslim great-grandfather came to this country in fear of his life in 1912,

he did so because he knew it was a place that was a beacon of generosity and

openness and a willingness to welcome people from around the world,” Johnson

said. “I think my Muslim great-grandfather would have been astonished to have

found that his great-grandson had become foreign secretary. But he would have

been very proud and I think it would be a tribute to this country.”Johnson

explored his Turkish roots in a 2008 episode of the BBC genealogy program “Who

Do You Think You Are?” When he visited Turkey as foreign minister in 2016,

Johnson told journalists that his family was from Kalfat.At

least six families currently residing in the village are distantly related to

Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi, Karaagac said.Satilmis

Karatekin, a distant cousin, said the village would look forward to hosting

Johnson in the near future. Boris’ father, Stanley Johnson, visited Kalfat

about 10 years ago.“An

Englishman with Turkish ancestry has become the prime minister,” said Karatekin,

whose grandmother, Fidan Karatekin, was Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi’s cousin. “He

may be English, but he carries Turkish blood.”Haci

Ahmet Riza Efendi’s son — Johnson’s great-grandfather — was the Ottoman

political journalist Ali Kemal who later served as interior minister.

Considered pro-British and a “traitor,” he was killed by a mob in 1922 during

Turkey’s war of independence.Kemal’s

son, Osman Wilfred — Johnson’s grandfather — was raised by his maternal

grandmother, Margaret Johnson, in Britain after Kemal’s Swiss-British wife died

and he returned to Turkey.When

Johnson visited Turkey in 2016, he was given a warm welcome despite basing his

Brexit campaign on the possibility that millions of Turks could enter Britain

if Turkey joined the European Union and despite the fact that he had composed

an offensive poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Erdogan

was among the first leaders to congratulate Johnson this week and expressed

hope that Turkish-British ties would flourish under Johnson’s government.Asked

about Johnson’s comments on Turkey during the Brexit campaign, Kalfat’s former

mayor Mustafa Bal said: “He had to say such things in the political arena, for

political gains.”On

the BBC show, Johnson described his heritage as being “like honey...or indeed,

British sherry,” adding “I am the produce of more than one country.” He took a

trip to Istanbul to investigate Kemal’s career as a journalist, which led to the

latter’s murder.Johnson

told BBC journalists that “it must have been very, very tough for my grandfather.

Maybe it was just too ghastly for him” to know that his father was slain.



