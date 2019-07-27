Boris Johnson’s ancestral Turkish village abuzz with excitement

2019/07/27 | 10:55
A
village in central Turkey where Boris Johnson traces his Turkish ancestry to is
abuzz with excitement and pride over the news that a man they see as one of
their own has become the new prime minister of Britain.Residents
of the mainly farming village of Kalfat, in Cankiri province, 100 kilometers
(62 miles) north of the Turkish capital Ankara, gathered at its main assembly
place on Tuesday to celebrate after Johnson won a Conservative Party leadership
contest triggered by the resignation of Theresa May, according to town
administrator Bayram Tavukcu. Johnson took office as British prime minister on
Wednesday.Residents
of the Turkish village dismiss as “political rhetoric” past comments by Johnson
that were sometimes deemed to be anti-Muslim or anti-Turkish and said they hope
that he will visit Kalfat while in office.“We
were honored that someone who has Ottoman genes, who comes from these lands,
has become the prime minister of a prodigious country,” said Adem Karaagac, the
former administrator of the village of 1,300.Johnson’s
paternal great-great-grandfather, Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi, was born in Kalfat in
1813 and the house he lived in is still standing. The family members were known
as the “Sarioglangiller”, which roughly translates as “of the family of the
blond boy,” Karaagac said, though it was not known if Johnson inherited his
blond hair from his Turkish ancestry.Johnson
is usually associated with the British upper middle class because of his
family’s wealth and his education at the exclusive schools Eton and Oxford. But
he has been known to bring up his Turkish roots whenever challenged about his
ability to understand modern Britain’s multiethnic, multicultural nature.
During a Conservative Party leadership debate in June, he defended himself
against accusations of Islamophobia.“When
my Muslim great-grandfather came to this country in fear of his life in 1912,
he did so because he knew it was a place that was a beacon of generosity and
openness and a willingness to welcome people from around the world,” Johnson
said. “I think my Muslim great-grandfather would have been astonished to have
found that his great-grandson had become foreign secretary. But he would have
been very proud and I think it would be a tribute to this country.”Johnson
explored his Turkish roots in a 2008 episode of the BBC genealogy program “Who
Do You Think You Are?” When he visited Turkey as foreign minister in 2016,
Johnson told journalists that his family was from Kalfat.At
least six families currently residing in the village are distantly related to
Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi, Karaagac said.Satilmis
Karatekin, a distant cousin, said the village would look forward to hosting
Johnson in the near future. Boris’ father, Stanley Johnson, visited Kalfat
about 10 years ago.“An
Englishman with Turkish ancestry has become the prime minister,” said Karatekin,
whose grandmother, Fidan Karatekin, was Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi’s cousin. “He
may be English, but he carries Turkish blood.”Haci
Ahmet Riza Efendi’s son — Johnson’s great-grandfather — was the Ottoman
political journalist Ali Kemal who later served as interior minister.
Considered pro-British and a “traitor,” he was killed by a mob in 1922 during
Turkey’s war of independence.Kemal’s
son, Osman Wilfred — Johnson’s grandfather — was raised by his maternal
grandmother, Margaret Johnson, in Britain after Kemal’s Swiss-British wife died
and he returned to Turkey.When
Johnson visited Turkey in 2016, he was given a warm welcome despite basing his
Brexit campaign on the possibility that millions of Turks could enter Britain
if Turkey joined the European Union and despite the fact that he had composed
an offensive poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Erdogan
was among the first leaders to congratulate Johnson this week and expressed
hope that Turkish-British ties would flourish under Johnson’s government.Asked
about Johnson’s comments on Turkey during the Brexit campaign, Kalfat’s former
mayor Mustafa Bal said: “He had to say such things in the political arena, for
political gains.”On
the BBC show, Johnson described his heritage as being “like honey...or indeed,
British sherry,” adding “I am the produce of more than one country.” He took a
trip to Istanbul to investigate Kemal’s career as a journalist, which led to the
latter’s murder.Johnson
told BBC journalists that “it must have been very, very tough for my grandfather.
Maybe it was just too ghastly for him” to know that his father was slain.
