Iraqi PM affirms development in ties with Azerbaijan

2023-12-07 16:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani affirmed on Thursday that the relations with Azerbaijan are witnessing significant development as the Azerbaijani government expressed readiness to welcome Iraqi students to study at their military academies at their expense.

Al Sudani's media office stated that he met today with the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Reshad Nebiyev, who is visiting Iraq to participate in the third meeting of the Joint Iraqi-Azerbaijani Committee, accompanied by a delegation of Azerbaijani businessmen.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and enhancing mutual cooperation in the fields of energy, education, communications, infrastructure, housing, and defense industries.

Al Sudani highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries, emphasizing tangible steps, specifically mentioning the strategic development road project aimed at achieving regional and global economic growth.

He also addressed the events in Gaza, praising the Secretary-General of the United Nations for activating Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, urging Islamic countries to support this initiative.