Iraqi PM encourages future partnerships with KSA in cement sector

2023-12-07 16:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani affirmed on Thursday the signing of a contract between two Iraqi and Saudi private companies, marking the beginning of future collaborations between the private sectors of both countries.

According to Al Sudani's media office, he praised the partnership agreement between the private sector Iraqi company Al-Diyar and the Saudi company Al-Shimaliyah in the cement industry. This marks the first partnership between the private sectors of Iraq and Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the cement industry, which was formalized yesterday under the direct auspices of the Iraq Development Fund.

This announcement came during the reception of the Saudi Ambassador to Iraq, Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari, in the presence of the Executive Director of the Iraq Development Fund, Mohammed Al-Najjar, and representatives from both the Iraqi and Saudi companies.

AlSudani highlighted that this partnership paves the way for broader future collaborations between businessmen and companies in Iraq and their Saudi counterparts.

This initiative aims to encourage the private sectors of both countries toward creating more joint employment opportunities and sustainable development, bolstering the interconnectedness between the Iraqi economy and the economies of neighboring countries.