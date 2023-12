CBI’s outward remittances surged by 94%

2023-12-07 16:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about 200 million dollars in outward remittances and cash sales.

The Central Bank of Iraq’s total sales amounted to $206,144,114, covering transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements and a rate of 1310 for external transfers and cash sales.

Most of the dollar sales were allocated to bolstering balances abroad.

Outward remittances reached $194,924,114 million, while the cash sales amounted to $11,220,000.

Seven banks engaged in purchasing cash dollars, while 22 banks responded to requests to enhance balances abroad.

The overall participation included 85 exchange and brokerage companies in the auction.