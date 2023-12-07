Iraqi PM commends partnership between Iraqi and Saudi private sectors

2023-12-07 17:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, commended the activation of the partnership between the Iraqi and Saudi private sectors in the cement industry. The Prime Minister’s remarks took place during his meeting on Thursday with the Saudi ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, the CEO of the Iraq Fund for Development, Muhammad […]

