Decline in dollar prices in Baghdad and Erbil

2023-12-07 17:45:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar decreased in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, during Thursday’s market closure

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, USD's rates decreased as Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya currency exchange markets closed, reaching 157,250 IQD for $100, recording a decline from the morning rate of 157,400 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling rates at exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad dropped. The selling price stood at 158,250 IQD for $100, while the buying rate was at 156,250 IQD for $100.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar experienced a slight decrease, with the selling price at 157,000 IQD for $100 and the buying price at 156,850 IQD for $100.