Syria in Last 24 Hours: Ankara Planning to Assassinate Kurdish Commanders, Figures in Eastern Syria

2019/07/27 | 13:30







Meantime, the Syrian army continued its military advances in other parts of Syria over past 24 hours.







Tens of terrorists were killed and dozens more were injured during the Syrian army's operations in provinces across Syria.







Eastern Syria







Turkey has established a network for assassinating the commanders and influential figures of the US-backed Kurdish militia in Eastern Syria, Kurdish-language media outlets claimed on Friday.







The Kurdish-language Hawar News website quoted some Kurdish figures who have had experience of diplomatic activities in Europe and are now in Northern and Eastern Syria as saying that some of their friends in Europe have informed them that the Turkish government is planning to assassinate them.







They noted that the Turkish government has set up a massive network of mercenaries in a bid to eliminate influential Kurdish military and political figures in Eastern and Northeastern Syria.







Homs







The ISIL terrorists have increased their attacks on Syria’s economic resources as the country is struggling against harsh economic sanctions by the US and the West, sources said.







A Syrian Army military source said that over past two months, the ISIL terrorists have launched attacks on roads and railways in Homs province as well as an oil tanker carrying fuel for Western Syria.







He reiterated that ISIL’s moves to strike a blow at Syria’s economy comes as the Western countries and the US have imposed harshening sanctions on Damascus, including an oil embargo.







The military source also pointed to Syria’s preparedness to reopen Bu Kamal-al-Qaem strategic crossing along the border with Iraq, and said that the Syrian Army has reinforced its military positions near the international highway in central Syria in a bid to maintain security along the vital road.







Hasaka







The US has set up new watchtowers in Hasaka province in Northeastern Syria near the border with Turkey in a bid to prevent a Turkish Army offensive in the region.







The Kurdish-language Bas News website quoted informed sources as saying that the US-led coalition forces have set up observation posts near the town of al-Darbasieh close to the border with Turkey in Hasaka province.







The sources noted that this measure has taken place after Turkey’s mortar attacks on Ra’as al-Ain region preempt possible military operations against Kurdish forces, and said the US-led coalition and the Kurdish militia have also dispatched new military equipment to al-Darbasieh town and villages of Ra’as al-Ain and maintained a state of alert.







Meantime, with intensified differences between the US and Turkey as NATO members in creating a safe zone in Syria, Ankara has threatened to conduct military operations against Kurdish militia in Eastern Euphrates.







The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also announced that Turkey and its allied militants have prepared for conducting an upcoming military operation against the US-backed forces in Northeastern Syria.































