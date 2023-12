2023-12-07 19:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A government source revealed on Thursday that shipments of US dollars arrived at the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI). The source told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that shipments including millions of US dollars arrived at the TBI as part of its plan to meet the needs of its clients. The source […]

