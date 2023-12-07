President Rashid stresses Judicial role in safeguarding upcoming local elections’ integrity

2023-12-07 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid highlighted the pivotal role of the judiciary in preserving the integrity of the looming provincial council elections. This emphasis was made during his meeting with the head of the Supreme Judicial Council.

According to the Presidential Media Office, "President Rashid welcomed Judge Faiq Zaidan at the Baghdad Palace, discussing the nation's current status, strategies to fortify judicial independence, and the reinforcement of legal foundations. The discussion emphasized the vital need for harmonization and closer synergy among constitutional entities."

President Rashid stressed "the essential contribution of judicial authorities in protecting the integrity and procedural safety of the upcoming provincial council elections."

The statement further highlighted "fruitful collaboration between the Presidency and the Supreme Judicial Council, particularly in enacting legislation addressing public needs, continuing the battle against corruption, and preventing misuse of public funds."

The meeting included a review of the President's visit to the United Arab Emirates and his participation in the United Nations Climate Summit (COP 28) and the G77 + China Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, Judge Faiq Zaidan emphasized "the imperative for coordination and consultation between the Presidency and the Supreme Judicial Council for the enactment of laws that serve citizens' interests, protect society from criminal activities, and alien occurrences."

Furthermore, Zaidan commended "the President's visit to the UAE and participation in COP 28, praising His Excellency's proposal to establish a regional alliance involving the eight Gulf nations to confront the threats posed by climate change."