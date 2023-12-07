Two terrorists arrested in Baghdad, al-Anbar

2023-12-07 20:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The counterterrorism service announced the arrest of two terrorists and two drug dealers in different regions across the country.

The operation followed precise intelligence information leading to two separate preemptive operations, according to an official statement.

The service apprehended two terrorists, one in the capital city of Baghdad and the other in al-Anbar province.

The statement further added that "as part of supporting other security forces in combating the drug menace, the service managed to apprehend drug dealers in the province of Najaf."