Official: ISIL Terrorists Target Iraqi Forces with Advanced US-Made Weapons

2019/07/27 | 14:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- TEHRAN (FNA)- A senior Iraqi official disclosed Washington's all-out support for the ISIL terrorists in the country, saying that militants attack the Iraqi forces with state-of-the-art US-made weapons.The Arabic-language Baghdad al-Youm news website quoted Head of the Muslim Ulema Union in Iraq's Diyala province Jabbar al-Ma'amouri as saying on Friday that the US wants to stir tension and crisis in Iraq and Middle-East to find a pretext for intervention.
He noted that the ISIL militants are supported by the US army's financial and arms aid, and said they are in possession of advanced sniper rifles.
Al-Ma'amouri referred to the recent attacks by terrorist snipers against Hashd al-Sha'abi forces near Khanqain or the army forces in Bazayez Bahrez and Kan'an regions, and said a number of these forces were killed in the attacks.
He had also earlier this month disclosed Israel's support for the ISIL terrorists in his country, saying the terrorist group had been backed up by the Mossad spying agency.
Al-Amouri told the Arabic-language Baghdad al-Youm news website that there was much proof and evidence on Israel's support for the ISIL terrorists in Iraq through the Mossad.
He added that the Iraqi security forces had found Israeli manufactured medicine, bombs and advanced communication systems at a number of bases during cleansing operations against the ISIL in Amerli and Suleiman Beik regions near the town of Tuz Khormatuz in Salahuddin province in the past 3 years.
Yet, Al-Amouri said the vital issue had gone unnoticed in the media due to overwhelming clashes and developments in Iraq.
