KRG: December 10th is a normal working day

2023-12-07 21:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government clarified on Thursday regarding the 10th of the current December.

In a statement, the regional government stated, "There is no official holiday on the 10th of December, and official operations will proceed as usual in all government departments and institutions in Kurdistan."

Earlier today, the federal government had announced the suspension of official work on the 10th of this December.