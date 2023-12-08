Iraq News Now

Iraq supports UN Secretary General’s stance on violations in Gaza

2023-12-08 03:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson of the Iraqi government, Basem Al-Awadi, confirmed on Thursday Iraq’s support for the stance of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, regarding the violations taking place in Gaza. Al-Awadi mentioned in a statement that the Iraqi government also supports the activation of Article 99 of the UN Charter, […]

