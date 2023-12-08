2023-12-08 06:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Iraqi MP revealed on Thursday that after Japanese oil firm Inpex Corporation sold half of its 40 percent share in the oilfield, Russia’s Lukoil would possess 80 percent of the vast Eridu oilfield in southern Iraq’s Dhi Qar governorate. Iraqi MP Adil Hashosh told Rudaw News that Lukoil currently owns 80 […]

The post 80% of Iraq’s Eridu oilfield to be owned by Russia’s Lukoil appeared first on Iraqi News.