2023-12-08 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Saudi Arabia has reportedly made $3 billion available for investment in Iraq. The country's ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari (pictured), told the state-run Iraqi News Agencyt (INA) that, "$3 billion is now available at the Public Investment Fund ... coordination is underway between the fund of Iraq for development and the investment […]

The post Saudi Arabia has $3bn to Invest in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.