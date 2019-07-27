Home › INA › Al Halbousi arrives in Kuwait for official visit

Al Halbousi arrives in Kuwait for official visit

2019/07/27 | 15:05



Kuwait - INA







The Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Al Halbousi arrived Saturday, accompanied by a delegation comprising a number of deputies and ten governors and senior officials to the State of Kuwait on an official visit.







the ministry said in a statement that during the visit, which will be attended by his Kuwaiti counterpart Marzouq Al-Ghanim, the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and a number of officials discussing ways to invest funds allocated for reconstruction Iraq at the Kuwait International Donors' Conference.







He added that this visit comes within the framework of a series of visits and meetings between officials of both countries, stressing the strengthening of prospects for cooperation in all fields to achieve the aspirations of the two neighboring peoples and their aspirations.























