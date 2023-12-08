Iraqi PM Highlights Tax Evasion

2023-12-08 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani presided over the Tax System Reform Conference in Iraq on Wednesday. In his address, he commended the organizers for their dedication to tax reform, acknowledging the insightful research contributions from government officials, business leaders, and international organizations. He said that total imports, according to data from the […]

