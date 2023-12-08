Rockets target Baghdad’s Green Zone, US Embassy

2023-12-08 09:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Attacks occurred early in the morning today on the US Embassy in Baghdad. Up to ten missiles were fired toward the Baghdad Green Zone, with several of them aimed at the US Embassy compound. Near the embassy, sirens have been triggered. There have been unsubstantiated reports that Iranian proxies in Iraq fired the […]

