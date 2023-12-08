Turkish bombardment harms Kurdistan’s forest

2023-12-08 10:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Approximately 60,000 dunums of forests have been devastated due to Turkish drone strikes in Penjwin of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Malakaw Environmental Protection Organization issued alarming data regarding the devastating situation of forests in 2023 due to the Turkish military operations in the Penjwin and Sharbazher within the Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

A member of the organization, Bakhtiar Ali, highlighted the threat posed by these fires to Kurdistan’s forests, which represent the “most significant environmental, economic, and tourism assets.” urging the government to take immediate measures for forest protection.

According to the obtained data, 58,301 dunums of forests were burned in the Penjwin district due to Turkish aerial bombardment.

The total damage amounted to 145 million meters of natural forests across Kurdistan.