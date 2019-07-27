Home › INA › Minister of Transport visits the naval base in the port of Faw

Minister of Transport visits the naval base in the port of Faw

2019/07/27 | 15:05



Baghdad - INA







Transport Minister Abdullah Laibi on Saturday conducted an inspection tour of the naval base in the port of Faw.







The Ministry of Transport said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that Laiibi accompanied by Minister of Defense Najah al-Shammari conducted an aerial and field inspection of the naval base to be built at the port of Faw, to see the place of construction fields identified on the maps and features of the site.







The Ministry of Transport is seeking to add other paragraphs, as is the case with the ministries of the state, which aspire to have a construction in this big port, he said.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INATransport Minister Abdullah Laibi on Saturday conducted an inspection tour of the naval base in the port of Faw.The Ministry of Transport said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that Laiibi accompanied by Minister of Defense Najah al-Shammari conducted an aerial and field inspection of the naval base to be built at the port of Faw, to see the place of construction fields identified on the maps and features of the site.The Ministry of Transport is seeking to add other paragraphs, as is the case with the ministries of the state, which aspire to have a construction in this big port, he said.