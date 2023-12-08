2023-12-08 12:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Egyptian businessman, Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH), said that one of his companies, Ora Developers, is negotiating with Iraqi governmental agencies to build an entire city outside Baghdad with very huge investments. Sawiris remarks took place during a press conference to announce the delivery of the […]

The post Egyptian billionaire to develop large city in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.