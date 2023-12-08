2023-12-08 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on Friday, directed all security leaders to pursue those responsible for the missile attack targeting the US embassy in Iraq and bring them to justice.

Al-Sudani stressed in his directives that targeting diplomatic missions is unjustifiable and unacceptable under any circumstances, regardless of the claims or illusions behind these disgraceful actions.

He affirmed that those committing these attacks are acting against Iraq, its stability, and security. These lawless rogue groups do not represent the Iraqi people's will in any way and do not reflect the Iraqi national decision expressed by the Iraqi government on several official occasions.

Al-Sudani stated, "Manipulating Iraq's stability, harming internal security, attempting to tarnish Iraq's political reputation, and targeting secure locations protected by law, norms, and international agreements are acts of terrorism." He further assured that security forces and governmental agencies, each within their jurisdiction and duty, will continue to protect diplomatic missions, safeguard international treaties, and uphold their security commitments.

He added, "The offenders will face pursuit and resistance, defending Iraq's sovereignty and stability, achieved through a long journey of immense sacrifices."

Earlier today, a reliable security source reported that the vicinity of the United States embassy compound in the fortified Green Zone in the heart of Baghdad was subjected to a missile attack.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that explosions were heard within the vicinity of the US embassy in Baghdad, accompanied by the activation of alarms inside the compound.

Later, the official spokesperson's office of the US embassy in Baghdad confirmed an attempted missile attack on the embassy compound that did not result in human casualties, simultaneously accusing Iran-backed militias of executing the attack.