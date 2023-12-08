"Messi Baghdad" and 115 films compete at the Duhok Film Festival

2023-12-08 15:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The tenth edition of the Duhok International Film Festival is set to kick off tomorrow at 4 PM in the Conference Hall, featuring a lineup of 116 films, including both Kurdish and foreign productions.

Scheduled to run from the 9th to the 16th of December, the festival will carry the theme "The Kurdish Language" with broad international participation.

According to Hassan Aref, the festival's media official, the film "Messi of Baghdad" will be showcased during the opening ceremony. Additionally, 116 films will be screened across various locations, including the Conference Hall at Duhok University.

Aref further stated that 57 out of the 116 films will compete for the festival's awards.

The organizing committee of the tenth Duhok International Film Festival announced yesterday, Thursday, the names of the jury members and the films participating in the "World Cinema" and "Kurdish Cinema" competition sections. They revealed that the total number of participating films exceeded 100.