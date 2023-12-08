Iraq exports molasses products to Kuwait

2023-12-08 15:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The General Authority of Customs announced today, Friday, the export of Iraqi products through the Safwan Border Customs Center in Basra governorate, located in the southernmost part of the country.

The Authority reported that a shipment of domestic products made from molasses (sugar cane syrup) consisting of three trucks produced by a sugar cane factory and farm in Maysan governorate has been successfully exported to the Kuwaiti side following the completion of the legal export procedures.

The Authority highlighted its efforts to facilitate and simplify export procedures, aiming to encourage Iraqi national products.

Earlier in February 2023, the General Company for Food Products, a subsidiary of the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals, announced the marketing of the first batch of molasses to Kuwait.

Jafar Kadhim Aldarraji, the company's general manager, stated that through its Maysan Sugar Factory, the company prepared Kuwait Pharma Shrimp with 200 tons of molasses.

He explained that molasses is the final liquid residue from beet juice after sugar extraction and is utilized as a primary component in livestock feed production, fermentation, distillation for alcohol and carbon dioxide production, various types of bread yeast, perfumes, and natural vinegar. Additionally, molasses resulting from sugar serves as a key substance for disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and walls in healthcare institutions. He further highlighted the company's previous provision of substantial quantities of this material to the private sector in Iraq, catering to various industries and applications.