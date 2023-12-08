2023-12-08 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – At least three rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone at dawn on Friday, landing on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings, an Iraqi security official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A US military official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that alarms had […]

The post Three rockets targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi security appeared first on Iraqi News.