National Security Agency vows action against rocket attack perpetrators

2023-12-08 18:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The National Security Agency announced today, Friday, that its headquarters in the capital Baghdad was targeted in an attack by lawless groups.

The Agency's spokesperson, Arshad Al-Hakim, told Shafaq News Agency that "the headquarters of the National Security Agency was subjected to an attack by lawless groups," noting that "the rocket projectiles caused material damage to vehicles and buildings."

He affirmed that "the Agency will pursue the perpetrators of these criminal attacks and bring them to justice."

Earlier today, a security source reported that the vicinity of the US Embassy in the Green Zone in central Baghdad was hit by a rocket attack.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that explosions were heard within the vicinity of the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Later, the official spokesperson's office of the US Embassy in Baghdad confirmed an attack by rockets on the embassy compound that did not result in any human casualties. Simultaneously, it accused Iran-backed militias of executing the attack.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, directed all security leadership to pursue the perpetrators responsible for launching projectiles towards the US Embassy in Iraq and bring them to justice.

Al-Sudani stressed in his directives that targeting diplomatic missions is unjustifiable and unacceptable under any circumstance, regardless of the allegations behind these despicable acts.

He considered "manipulating Iraq's stability, undermining internal security, tarnishing Iraq's political reputation, and targeting safe places protected by the force of law and international agreements as terrorist acts."