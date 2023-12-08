New details on the attacks on Iraqi National Security, U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

2023-12-08 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source disclosed details of the targeting of the Iraqi National Security building and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack on the U.S. Embassy early today was carried out using 10 mortar shells, specifying that 8 of them targeted the headquarters of the National Security apparatus. Two shells fell in the vicinity of the American embassy due to incorrect coordinates.

Earlier, a responsible security source revealed new details concerning the rocket attack that targeted the U.S. Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source clarified to Shafaq News Agency that "the targeting of the embassy today was executed by mortar shells."

The source mentioned that the shelling originated from a location near the new Iraqi Central Bank building on Abu Nuwas Street in the Karada area of central Baghdad.

The source also noted that security forces discovered the launch platforms and 3 prepared shells.

Additionally, the Iraqi National Security announced on Friday that its headquarters in the capital, Baghdad, was subjected to an assault by lawless groups.